Is Sameer Wankhede's post a reply to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Before you touch my son, talk to his father,' line from Jawan?

He tweeted- 'I have licked the fire and danced in the ashes of every bridge I ever burned. I fear no hell from you. -Nicole Lyons A quote that always inspires me !'

FP Staff Last Updated:September 02, 2023 09:50:54 IST
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Before you touch my son, talk to his father,’ line from Jawan turned a lot of heads and grabbed a lot of eyeballs due to the meta-ness of it. Users began tagging former NCB chief Sameer Wankhede and celebrated the hysteria the trailer created. Wankhede now shared a cryptic post and again, netizens feel it’s a reply, a response to the very line Khan has said in his next film.

He tweeted- “I have licked the fire and danced in the ashes of every bridge I ever burned. I fear no hell from you. -Nicole Lyons A quote that always inspires me !”

It was October 2021, when Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a drug raid at the Cordelia cruise ship. Almost two years later, Sameer Wankhede is facing corruption and bribery charges as it was reported he asked for Rs 25 crore extortion from the ‘Raees‘ star not to frame his son.

Shah Rukh Khan’s alleged leaked chats with Wankhede

Shah Rukh Khan’s chats with former NCB chief Sameer Wankhede during the Aryan Khan drugs case surfaced on social media. During the course of their interaction via messages, the actor wrote how the incident would break his son and shatter them as a family.

Sameer Wankhede violated the conduct rules

Some sources in the anti-drugs bureau told India Today Wankhede violated the conduct rules during the cruise case back in 2021. They were quoted saying, “How can any investigating officer have such lengthy conversations with the accused’s family? During the investigation of the Aryan Khan case, Sameer Wankhede never informed his seniors about the WhatsApp chats he had with Shah Rukh Khan.”

Wankhede’s statement

Sameer Wankhede on the other hand alleged that then Deputy Director of the NCB Gyaneshwar Singh humiliated and harassed him during an inquiry as Wankhede belongs to a backward community.

Published on: September 02, 2023 09:50:54 IST

