Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan's Angrezi Medium, Vin Diesel's Bloodshot, Dharala Prabhu, Walter: Know Your Releases

This week will have only one Bollywood release, Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Angrezi Medium. Hollywood movie buffs too won't have a diverse spread to choose from, since the superhero flick Bloodshot is the solitary release this week. There are also two Tamil films coming to theatres — Dharala Prabhu and Walter.

Bollywood

Angrezi Medium

What's it about: Directed by Homi Adajania of Being Cyrus, Cocktail, and Finding Fanny fame, Angrezi Medium recounts the tale of a middle-class father who pulls all possible strings to help his daughter achieve her dream of completing her higher studies in the UK.

Who's in it: Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, and Kiku Sharda

Why it may work: Angrezi Medium, the sequel to the critically acclaimed 2017 comedy Hindi Medium, has already created a lot of buzz online after the release of the trailer. Moreover, fans of Irrfan Khan will get to see the actor in action for the first time following his period of recuperation from neuroendocrine tumour.

Hollywood

Bloodshot

What's it about: Based on the Valiant comic character of the same name, Bloodshot revolves around a superhero augmented and evolved through technology and science. Dave Wilson has helmed the film in his feature directorial debut.

Who's in it: Vin Diesel, Sam Heughan, Guy Pearce, Gonzalez, and Toby Kebbell

Why it may work: Director Dave Wilson said in an interview that through his superhero protagonist, he has been able to "explore the intersection of technology with the daily lives of humans." It would be interesting to see how the film synthesises fiction with reality.

Tamil

Dharala Prabhu

What's it about: Dharala Prabhu is the official Tamil remake of the National Award-winning 2011 film Vicky Donor. Krishna Marimuthu has served as the director of the movie.

Who's in it: Harish Kalyan, Tanya Hope, Vivek

Why it may work: While the Hindi original also boasted of an impeccable jukebox, makers of Dharala Prabhu are leaving no stones unturned to zhuzh up their lineup. The makers have roped in eight music directors to work on the project. Hence, if not for the film, viewers are sure to queue in front of ticketing counters to celebrate the film's eclectic music album.

Walter

What's it about: Walter is a crime thriller based on child trafficking.

Who's in it: Sibiraj, Yamini Sundara, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Samuthirakani, Shirin Kanchwala, and Sanam Shetty

Why it may work: Sibiraj's character of a cop is named after his father Sathyaraj's most iconic roles. Further, writer-director U Anburasan revealed in a recent interview that it took him five years and 11 drafts to finally come up with a gripping whodunnit.

Updated Date: Mar 12, 2020 14:00:37 IST