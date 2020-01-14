Bloodshot trailer: Vin Diesel plays a retired marine officer-turned-superhero in upcoming film

A new trailer of Vin Diesel's upcoming superhero film Bloodshot, based on the Valiant comic book character, has been released. The Fast and Furious star is not new to the world of superheroes. Diesel had earlier voiced the character of Groot in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Bloodshot trailer reveals Diesel as a retired marine officer who is resurrected by a secret team of scientists. However, enhanced with nanotechnology, he soon becomes a superhuman, biotech killing machine – Bloodshot. Hence after starting his training along with fellow super soldiers, he soon realises that maybe their is more to certain controversies among the institution.

Check out the trailer here

Superheroes just got an upgrade. 🔴 Watch the new #Bloodshot international trailer now and see the movie in theaters March 13. pic.twitter.com/wsWbN23ZTn — Bloodshot (@Bloodshot) January 14, 2020

The official synopsis of the film reads, "Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force –stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out."



Bloodshot also stars Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Talulah Riley, Alex Hernandez, Toby Kebbell, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Lamorne Morris and Guy Pearce.

Originally created in 1992 by Kevin Van Hook, Don Perlin, and Bob Layton, Bloodshot is a former soldier named Ray Garrison who gains superpowers after he is injected with experimental nanites by the mysterious Project Rising Spirit.

He gains a white skin and red eyes and the nanites allow Bloodshot to regenerate from any wound, making him an ideal assassin.

Dave Wilson (Love, Death & Robots) directs the project with Oscar-nominated Arrival screenwriter Eric Heisserer who has written the screenplay.

Bloodshot will release on 13 March.

Updated Date: Jan 14, 2020 17:04:38 IST