Before Vin Diesel's Bloodshot, zombie horror films to catch, from Resident Evil to The Dead Don't Die

This Friday the 13th will see Vin Diesel as a zombie superhero-of-sorts in Bloodshot, based on the Valiant comic book character. Diesel plays a retired marine named Ray Garrison, who is brought back to life by a team of scientists.

Enhanced with nanotechnology, he then becomes a superhuman killing machine — Bloodshot. This resurrection trickles down to Garrison's outer appearance as he develops pasty skin and red eyes. The nanites even allow him to recuperate from any wound instantaneously, making him an ideal assassin.

Hollywood has always had a fascination with zombie with films like the White Zombie (1932) by Victor Halprin being among the first ones to depict the undead onscreen. Even Bollywood followed its step decades later with Goa Goa Gone (2013), starring Saif Ali Khan as a Russian mafia member (it is getting a sequel soon!), and more recently, Dibakar Banerjee's short in Netflix's Ghost Stories.

Firstpost compiles a list of some zombie-themed films for our readers to watch or revisit before they catch Diesel's new action avatar in cinemas.

28 Days Later (2002)





Who's in it: Cillian Murphy, Naomie Harris, Christopher Eccleston, Megan Burns, and Brendan Gleeson

What's it about: Written by Alex Garland with Danny Boyle at the helm, 28 Days Later explores the rapid crash of society after a mysterious and highly-contagious virus outbreak, infecting almost everyone except four lucky survivors.

World War Z (2013)





Who's in it: Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos, James Badge Dale, Peter Capaldi

What's it about: The film is an adaptation of Max Brooks' post-apocalyptic horror novel of the same name. Pitt stars as a former United Nations official who takes it on himself to stop a zombie pandemic that may bring the world to a standstill.

Warm Bodies (2013)





Who's in it: Nicholas Hoult, Teresa Palmer, John Malkovich

What's it about: Based on Isaac Marion's novel of the same name, this film is about an unusual zombie R falling in love with a mortal Julie during the apocalypse. Warm Bodies teaches the power of love and human connection at the time of an adversity.

Train to Busan (2016)





Who's in it: Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, Ma Dong-seok

What's it about: This Korean film chronicles the chaos that ensues after a deadly virus sweeps through Korea and passengers aboard a bullet train from Seoul to the southern port city of Busan, which is ensconced from the outbreak, must fight for their survival.

Shaun of the Dead (2004)





Who's in it: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost

What's it about: Pegg and Frost play two friends Shaun and Ed, who are caught dead in the middle of a zombie apocalpyse and resume to take shelter in a local pub before it is also attacked. Shaun of the Dead not only is regarded as one of the funniest films to exist but also has developed a cult following.

Little Monsters (2019)





Who's in it: Lupita Nyong'o, Alexander England, Josh Gad

What's it about: The zombie comedy follows Miss Caroline, a school teacher, chaperoning a field trip to a petting zoo. A zombie outbreak at the next door army base, results in Caroline and her co-chaperone Dave to devise a plan to keep the kids safe.

Resident Evil (2002)





Who's in it: Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez, Ryan McCluskey, James Purefoy

What's it about: The franchise has now multiple films to its name, all owing to the success the first instalment received. Jovovich and Rodriguez are Alice and Rain, members of a military unit tasked with infiltrating a genetic research lab. A mysterious virus has been let loose in the facility turning all scientists into zombies. The two have to cross several hurdles to reach the lab's supercomputer Red Queen — their only hope of stopping the outbreak.

The Dead Don't Die (2019)





Who's in it: Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tom Waits, Tilda Swinton

What's it about: Jim Jarmusch's comedy had its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival last year. The story is simple — a peaceful town Centerveille (population: 738) is overrun by zombies popping out of their graves.

Zombieland (2009)





Who's in it: Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson

What's it about: Eisenberg plays a nervous and shy student, a survivor of a zombie apocalypse in search of his family, when he runs into another Harrelson who is on a quest to find the last Twinkie. As they are on the road together, they are joined by a pair of sisters who are trying to make it to an amusement park rumoured to be a zombie-free zone.

Dawn of the Dead (2004)





Who's in it: Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames, Mekhi Phifer, Michael Kelly

What's it about: Zack Snyder remade George A Romero's 1978 film, where an eclectic group of survivors of a worldwide epidemic seek shelter from flesh-eating zombies in a shopping mall. While remakes sometimes face the wrath of those attached with the original film, Snyder's version was met with success.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 12, 2020 12:37:32 IST