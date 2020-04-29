Irrfan Khan passes away at 53: Remembering the actor's finest work with Tabu, from The Namesake to Talvar

Irrfan Khan passed away today, at the age of 53, after suffering from a colon infection. He was admitted at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday for the same, and had been in critical care.

In 2018, the actor had announced he had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour.

While the actor has always been heralded as one of the best actors Bollywood has had to offer, it was his 2004 drama Maqbool, where he essayed the titular role, which propelled him under the spotlight. He shared the screen with Tabu, and together they charmed viewers with their devastatingly personal portrayal as Maqbool and Nimmi.

Undoubtedly then, the actor went onto work with Tabu on several other films. Here's remembering their best films together.

The Namesake (2006)

Tabu and Irrfan infused crippling angst and doubt into their protagonists Ashoke and Ashima Ganguli (Khan and Tabu, respectively), first-generation Bengali immigrants to the US in Mira Nair's screen adaptation of Jhumpa Lahiri novel of the same name. Together, they captured the essence of the crisis of identity faced by the Indian diaspora in the West. The film also excavated the simplicity of Ashoke and Ashima's relationship before they moved to the US.

Maqbool (2003)

Perhaps one of the most innovative interpretations of Macbeth, Maqbool tasked its leads, played by Irrfan and Tabu, with the responsibility of making their love story heady and all-consuming — the kind of love viewers would accept, if not endorse, despite it being transgressive. Nimmi and Maqbool became a symbol of the pinnacle of romance, where despite their questionable actions, one could not but appreciate the love they bore for one another.

Life of Pi (2012)

Ang Lee's much-celebrated Life of Pi saw Tabu playing the role of Pi's mother, the kind and supportive figure in Pi's life. Irrfan Khan took on the role of Pi's elder version. The duo did not screen screen space in the movie.

Haider (2014)

Yet another Vishal Bhardwaj adaptation saw Irrfan Khan play Roohdaar, the mysterious figure who helps Haider navigate his father's sudden disappearance, and perhaps the agent that finally propels Haider to the other side. He's also the lynchpin who leads Tabu's Rezala to her death.

Talvar (2015)

Meghna Gulzar's debut feature cast Irrfan Khan as Ashwin Kumar, a straight-shooting Joint-Director of Central Department of Investigation. Perhaps in a bid to capitalise on Khan's believable chemistry with Tabu, the director cast her in a minute role as Kumar's wife, Reema.

Ghaath (2000)

Irrfan Khan appeared in a supporting role in this Akashdeep's crime drama. Also starring Manoj Bajpayee, Tabu played the role of a successful lawyer in the movie.

