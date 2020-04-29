Irrfan Khan passes away: Shabana Azmi, Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Karan Johar pay tribute on Twitter

Acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday at the age of 54. He had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, and had spent months for his treatment in the UK.

Several celebrities took to social media to pay tributes to the actor. Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who collaborated with Irrfan in Piku, expressed his condolences to the family.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who shared the screen space with him in Jazbaa, said it is a big loss to the entire film industry. Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Mini Mathur, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, and Shekhar Kapur were among the few personalities from the film industry who paid tribute to Irrfan.

Check out some of the tweets here

T 3516 - .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏

An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..

Prayers and duas 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

With a heavy heart I post this tweet . A phenomenal actor , such an inspiration his performances have been for me . He battled for his life but sadly leaves us today . RIP Irrfan Khan . OM Shanti 🙏 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) April 29, 2020

Thank you for those indelible movie memories....thank you for raising the bar as an artist ...thank you for enriching our Cinema....we will miss you terribly Irrfan but will always always be immensely grateful for your presence in our lives.....our cinema....we salute you🙏❤️😪 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 29, 2020

When we thought nothing could make us feel worse,this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time n again n again n again. I have known you that way n shall continue to know you that way for ever. You ARE the best we have #IrrfanKhan — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 29, 2020

Gone too soon. Heartbroken for his family and for millions of his fans. Such a rare, genius actor. This is a huge loss and only tells us that life is rarely fair. Rest in peace dear #IrrfanKhan ... make the other side a better one! — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) April 29, 2020

Shabana Azmi expressed her sentiments and said how valiantly he fought back the cancer

Deeply saddened to learn that #Irffan Khan passed away this morning. Gone too soon .. such a powerful actor and how valiantly he fought back the cancer. Its a big loss not only to his family but to the entire film industry. RIP — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 29, 2020

Very sad to hear about #IrrfanKhan . A huge loss for the industry. just 54 ... he will remain forever cherished as one of the finest actors in the Indian Film Industry . pic.twitter.com/2iCfMeRBcZ — Onir (@IamOnir) April 29, 2020

This hurts so much because he was the nicest, coolest guy! Every interaction with him was so memorable. Love you Irrfan Sir. You were a real fighter!! Love and strength to the family 💙 #RIP #IrrfanKhan — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) April 29, 2020

An actor that every director wanted to work with. A human being that gave his best in every role. Indian film’s most succesful export to Hollywood. A man loved by all. Sad to see #IrrfanKhan leave us, after what we thought was suucesfull fight against cancer. God bess you Irfan . — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 29, 2020

Heartbroken and a sincere loss of words.

💔😭 #IrrfanKhan — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) April 29, 2020

In grief on reading of the passing of #IrrfanKhan. So much energy, so much intensity taken away so soon. My heartfelt condolences to Sutapa and the children. His work lives forever. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 29, 2020

Khan was recently admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for colon infection. He is survived by his wife, television writer and producer Sutapa Sikdar, and sons Babil and Ayan.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2020 12:44:19 IST