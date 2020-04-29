You are here:

Irrfan Khan passes away: Shabana Azmi, Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Karan Johar pay tribute on Twitter

FP Staff

Apr 29, 2020 12:44:19 IST

Acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday at the age of 54. He had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, and had spent months for his treatment in the UK.

Several celebrities took to social media to pay tributes to the actor. Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who collaborated with Irrfan in Piku, expressed his condolences to the family.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who shared the screen space with him in Jazbaa, said it is a big loss to the entire film industry. Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Mini Mathur, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, and Shekhar Kapur were among the few personalities from the film industry who paid tribute to Irrfan.

Check out some of the tweets here

Shabana Azmi expressed her sentiments and said how valiantly he fought back the cancer

Khan was recently admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for colon infection. He is survived by his wife, television writer and producer Sutapa Sikdar, and sons Babil and Ayan.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2020 12:44:19 IST

