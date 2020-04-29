Irrfan Khan passes away: Angrezi Medium director Homi Adajania on working with the late actor in his last film

Irrfan Khan, who had been battling cancer for the past year, passed away on Wednesday, aged 53. His last film was Homi Adajania's directorial Angrezi Medium that released on 13 March.

Khan, who was at the time, ailing, could not be a part of the hectic promotional schedules. The actor shared an emotional message for his fans on social media ahead of the trailer launch.

Firstpost also interviewed the film's director prior to Angrezi Medium's theatrical release. Talking about Irrfan's ill-health, Homi said, "It wasn't like the elephant in the room wasn't addressed. But a big deal wasn't made out of it either. It was just the truth. But the energy, resistance, and spirit of Irrfan really lifted the mood of the entire set. That man is dedicated to his job. He told me, "Yaar Homi, mujhe mere craft se bahut mohabbat hai" (I love my craft dearly). And that reflected in every moment on the set. I couldn't have not worked with Irrfan. We'd been trying this for a long time, and I'm glad it finally happened."

Voiced by Irrfan, the video compilation posted by the production house had the film's stills featuring the cast, also including Irrfan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi, Kiku Sharda, and Dimple Kapadia, reports The Press Trust of India.

In the message, the 53-year-old actor said though he was looking forward to promoting the film, he hopes the audiences enjoy the film and waits for his return.

"This film Angrezi Medium is very special for me. I so truly wanted to promote this film with the same love with which we have made it. But there are some unwanted guests in my body... Whatever happens, I will share it with you all. And with this positivity, we made this film. I hope it will give you something and make you laugh, cry and probably laugh again. Enjoy the trailer and be kind to each other and watch the film. And yes, wait for me," Irrfan said.

(With inputs from Devansh Sharma)

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2020 14:17:23 IST