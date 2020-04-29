Irrfan Khan passes away at 54, a day after being admitted to Mumbai hospital due to colon infection

Actor Irrfan Khan has passed away aged 54. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday due to colon infection. The actor's health suddenly deteriorated as a result of which he needed immediate medical attention.

His spokesperson confirmed the news with a statement, "'I trust, i have surrendered'; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018, opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words, and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

In March 2018, Irrfan first announced that he was suffering with a rare form of neuroendocrine cancer. The actor, who has been keeping a low profile ever since and maintaining a distance from media, sought treatment abroad. He returned to Mumbai earlier this year.

Khan, who shot for starred director Homi Adjania’s Angrezi Medium, did not promote the film. He was on a self-imposed sabbatical ever since his diagnosis.

Irrfan is best known for his roles in Shoojit Sircar's Piku, Tigmanshu Dhulia's Paan Singh Tomar, Ang Lee's Life Of Pi, and Saket Chaudhary's Hindi Medium among others.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2020 12:28:36 IST