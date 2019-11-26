You are here:

International Emmy Awards 2019: Sacred Games loses Best Drama Series trophy to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's McMafia

Netflix's first Indian Original Sacred Games, starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, lost the Best Drama Series trophy to UK's McMafia at the 2019 International Emmy Awards on 25 November (Monday). McMafia also features Siddiqui in a pivotal role.

Produced by Cuba Pictures, McMafia charts Alex Godman's journey as he is drawn into the world of organized crime. The English-raised son of Russian exiles, Alex spent his life trying to escape their criminal past. But when his family is threatened, Alex is forced to confront his values to protect those he loves.

McMafia's team pose after their win

Siddiqui also expressed his gratitude for sharing the accolade with the team.

Here is his post



Meanwhile, Sacred Games pictures the story of a cop and a fugitive gang boss as they find a connection from their past. A cryptic warning from the gangster leads the officer on a quest to save Mumbai from cataclysm.

At the ceremony taking place at the Hilton New York Hotel, the Indian Netflix film Lust Stories nominated in the TV Movie/mini-series lost to Australia's Safe Harbour. Moreover, the award for the best performance by an actor has been won by Haluk Bilginer of Turkey's Sahsiyet (Persona). She won against Radhika Apte.

The Remix, which was India's entry in the non-scripted entertainment category, also was defeated by UK's The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night. Meanwhile, Brazil's Hack in the City bagged the trophy for the short-form series.

Prior to the ceremony, the Indian contingent, which included Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar, among others, posed on the red carpet.

Here are the photos

Karan Johar, who was present at the International Emmys for his anthology series Lust Stories received a nom, shared a photograph of his meeting with Game of Thrones producers David Benioff and DB Weiss. While the 47-year-old producer-director along with Kashyap looked dapper in their outfits, the showrunner duo behind HBO's globally acclaimed record-breaking series donned black tuxedos.

Here is the Johar's post

Honoured to have met the #GOT #GameofThrones prolific producers! David Benoif and D. B Weiss At the @iemmys pic.twitter.com/2XnIMEppvL — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 26, 2019

The star-studded event is being hosted by Daily Show correspondent and Crazy Rich Asians actor Ronny Chieng at the New York Hilton Hotel in Manhattan. There were 44 nominees across 11 categories and 21 countries this year.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Nov 26, 2019 12:10:41 IST