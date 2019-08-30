Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill gates trailer explains Microsoft founder's shift to philanthropy

Netflix recently released the first trailer of their documentary of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, titled Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates. Davis Guggenheim, who also helmed An Inconvenient Truth and He Named Me Malala, has taken up directorial reigns on this project.

The documentary, which is in three parts, follows the life of the tech genius, and emphasises on how Gates shifted his focus onto philanthropy over the past decade. The refreshing manner of the documentary allows for Gates' personal inputs, where he sits down for several interviews, and allows Davis' gaze to follow him around.

The trailer of Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates also teases viewers with a probable glance into the grey areas in the man's stature, namely how demanding he is, as a boss.

Gates has also posted a long message with the trailer on social media. He says, "It was fun to spend time answering questions both serious and silly. The strangest part about participating in a documentary like this is having to talk about your own life so much. I can talk all day and night about my work but discussing my personal history is just not something that comes super naturally to me. Luckily, director Davis Guggenheim and his team were total pros."

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates is scheduled to stream on Netflix from 20 September.

