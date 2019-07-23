Indoo Ki Jawani: Student of the Year 2 actor Aditya Seal joins cast of Kiara Advani's coming-of-age comedy

Aditya Seal, who was last seen in Student of the Year 2 as Manav Singh Randhava, has joined the cast of upcoming comedy Indoo Ki Jawani. The actor told Mumbai Mirror that he will not be playing a typical hero, but someone who is "very real and people will connect with."

"Yes, I am a part of this comedy of errors. I have to master a separate lingo for the film. Why? That will be revealed in the film," said the actor. He also said that he has already started preparing for the role. The film will feature Kiara Advani as Indoo Gupta, a feisty girl from Ghaziabad, and her tryst with dating apps.

Kiara welcomed Aditya to the team and shared a message via her official Twitter account.

Welcome on board @AdityaSeal_ #IndooKiJawani family is excited to have you join the crazy journey!! — Kiara Advani (@Advani_Kiara) July 23, 2019

Aditya also shared his experience of using dating apps, saying that he had joined Tinder once out of curiosity. He said that he deleted the app within three days, adding that he felt like "a bait of fresh meat."

Backed by Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen, Indoo Ki Jawani will mark the Hindi directorial debut of Bengali writer-filmmaker Abir Sengupta. Filming will begin in September this year.

Kiara was last seen in Kabir Singh opposite Shahid Kapoor. Though the film received criticism for its endorsement of toxic masculinity and violence against women, it is now one of the highest grossing films of 2019. Her other upcoming projects include the comedy Good News, Raghava Lawrence's horror comedy Laxmmi Bomb and Kargil war hero Vikram Batra's biopic Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra.

Adtiya, on the other hand, has previously features in films like Purani Jeans (2014), Tum Bin 2 (2016) and Namaste England (2018).

