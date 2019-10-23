Indoo Ki Jawani: Kiara Advani's rom-com goes on floor in Lucknow, will release on 5 June, 2020

The quirky family entertainer Indoo Ki Jawani, headlined by Kiara Advani, and directed by debutant filmmaker Abir Sengupta, commenced shoot last week in Lucknow. The makers have announced Indoo Ki Jawani is slated to hit theatres next year on 5 June.

The film is a romantic comedy, also starring Aditya Seal, set in a small town, where Kiara’s character is determined to find true love using an online dating app.

The film marks the sixth collaboration between T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, after Airlift, Satyameva Jayate, Batla House, Marjaavaan (which releases on 15 November), and Satyameva Jayate 2 (which releases on 2 October). Indoo Ki Jawani will also mark the production debut of Electric Apples.

Kiara says in a statement, "I am super excited to begin shooting for Indoo. I’ve been prepping for the character ever since I signed the film, and it’s finally time to live her! Indoo is a part of every young Indian girl. She’s endearing, lovable, and quirky. Looking forward to work with the teams at Emmay, T-Series, and Electric Apples as we all strive to put our best foot forward to deliver a cracking entertainer."

Speaking for T-Series, producer Bhushan Kumar says in a statement,“It is always a pleasure to back good entertaining cinema specially the ones that bring smiles to audiences of all ages. We are delighted to be backing a film like Indoo Ki Jawani."

Nikkhil Advani, on behalf of Emmay Entertainment, says in a statement, “We are very excited to produce this youthful film that has such wonderful alchemy of actors. Having seen the rehearsals and prep, we are confident this film will win hearts.”

Check out the announcement on the film's commencement

Updated Date: Oct 23, 2019 10:44:22 IST