Indoo Ki Jawani, Kiara Advani's coming-of-age comedy, to release in theatres on 11 December
Directed by Abir Sengupta, Indoo Ki Jawani also stars Student of the Year 2 breakout star Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua.
Kiara Advani-starrer Indoo Ki Jawani is slated to release on 11 December. However, unlike other Bollywood films that have gone the OTT route, Indoo Ki Jawani will be releasing in theatres. Indoo Ki Jawani was earlier scheduled hit theatres next year on 5 June.
Check out the announcement here
#BreakingNews... ALL SET FOR THEATRICAL RELEASE IN DEC 2020... #IndooKiJawani - starring #KiaraAdvani and #AdityaSeal - to release in *cinemas* on 11 Dec 2020... Directed by Abir Sengupta... Produced by TSeries, Emmay Entertainment and Electric Apples. pic.twitter.com/TSTt7gFhDl
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 20, 2020
According to a report by Pinkvilla, the film, directed by Abir Sengupta, will see Kiara sharing the silver screen with Aditya Seal and will be their first film together.
The report adds that the Kabir Singh actor has been promoting the film on social media handles as well.
The film depicts the story of Indoo Gupta, a feisty girl from Ghaziabad whose left swipes and right swipes with dating app results in a lot of chaos, albeit in a funny manner.
The film is being bankrolled by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani with Nikhil Advani and co-produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen.
In an earlier interaction with Mirror, Kiara had described Indoo Ki Jawani as an edgy, lovable and quirky film with a story that is relevant to today's time and given her character's background and setting, the film is extremely exciting. She had further revealed that she and Nikhil had discussed several projects in the past and with the script being such special, she thought they were meant to do it together.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Anupam Kher announces book based on his experiences during COVID-19 pandemic, unveils cover on Twitter
Anupam Kher's book will recount his experiences during the lockdown, including the time when his mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher had contracted the virus.
Ajay Devgn to direct Amitabh Bachchan in Mayday; actors will reunite after seven years
Mayday, expected to go on the floors by December, will see Ajay Devgn in the role of a pilot.
After Poonam Pandey, Milind Soman booked in Goa for 'obscenity' over his Instagram picture
The complaint filed by political outfit Goa Suraksha Manch said Milind Soman's picture projected Goa in a wrong manner