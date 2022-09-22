Veteran star Kamal Haasan on Thursday started shooting for the remaining portions of upcoming film “Indian 2“.

The Tamil movie is the follow-up to the 1996 vigilante action thriller “Indian“, which also starred Haasan.

The actor, whose last release was the superhit film “Vikram“, took to Instagram to share the update. “#Indian2 from today. @Udhaystalin @shankarshanmugh @LycaProductions @RedGiantMovies_,” Haasan wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

Production on the Shankar directorial officially resumed on August 24. Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram and Samuthirakani also round out the cast of “Indian 2“.

The film is backed by Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions and DMK Youth Wing Secretary and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin via Red Giant Movies.

Shankar is a filmmaker who revels in wild imagination and grandeur, amalgamating the world of fantasy with issues that plague the globe. His protagonists pride in calling themselves as vigilantes, and Haasan’s aging character is no different. Shankar also has RC 15 coming up with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani and the reboot of his own Anniyan, starring Ranveer Singh, and Kiara Advani again.

Haasan was last seen in Vikram that was a massive success. With an IMDB rating of 8.4, Vikram was appreciated for the performances by the actors and the narrative of the film and struck a chord with the masses. From action packed sequences to the thrilling storyline the film had its heart at the right place. And now, with its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5, the film will be available to viewers across 190+ countries.

