Indian 2 first look: Kamal Haasan to reprise his role as Senapathy in Shankar's sequel after two decades

Kamal Haasan is all set to return as Senapathy in Shankar's Indian 2, the sequel to the highly successful and celebrated 1996 film Indian. The first look of the highly anticipated film was released on 4 September.

#Indian2 will be a Pakka Mass Entertainer.. We will get to see young #KamalHaasan too.. pic.twitter.com/HeahjSzek1 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 4, 2018

It was previously reported that Nayanthara was in talks with the makers to play an important role. Indian 2 will mark her first collaboration with Haasan. Bollywoodlife writes that this film may also mark Ajay Devgn's foray into Tamil films.

Indian originally starred Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar in the lead roles with Goundamani, Senthil, Nedumudi Venu, Kasturi, Sukanya, and Crazy Mohan as the supporting cast. Haasan essayed the role of a 70-year-old freedom fighter who turns vigilante to battle crime and corruption. He played a dual role of a father and son in the film.

Indian had received commercial as well as critical acclaim, including the National Award for Best Actor for Haasan, Best Art Direction for Thotta Tharani and Best Special Effects for ST Venky and the Tamil Nadu State Government Award for Best Film (First prize) for producer AM Rathnam and Best Actor for Haasan.

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2018 13:08 PM