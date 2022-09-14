Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, the film is a spin-off of the 1986 film of the same name. This is a high-octane action film where a special investigator played by Kamal Hasan is assigned a case of serial killings.

ZEE5, India’s largest home-grown video on demand streaming platform, announced the world digital premiere of critically acclaimed Tamil action thriller ‘Vikram’. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Theatrically the film received positive and captivating reviews from the critics and audiences alike. The film became the fourth highest-grossing Tamil film of the year and will stream on the platform from 13th September 2022 onwards in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, the film is a spin-off of the 1986 film of the same name. A high-octane action film where a special investigator played by Kamal Hasan is assigned a case of serial killings. But things take a turn when he finds the case is not what it seems to be and leading down this path is only going to end in a war between everyone involved.

With an IMDB rating of 8.4, Vikram was appreciated for the performances by the actors and the narrative of the film and struck a chord with the masses. From action packed sequences to the thrilling storyline the film had its heart at the right place. And now, with its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5, the film will be available to viewers across 190+ countries. So, get set for the premiere of this high-octane action film starting 13th September 2022.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “We are very excited to announce the premiere of yet another Tamil Blockbuster like ‘Vikram’ on our platform. With powerful performances and a captivating narrative, the film has performed exceptionally well at the box office. We are confident that Vikram will provide the audience with wholesome entertainment in the language of their choice. We at ZEE5 are continuously working towards becoming a consumer first brand and this is just another step in that direction.”

