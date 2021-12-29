Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts airs on New Year's Day exclusively on Sky Max and streaming service HBO Max. The special will also be available on Amazon Prime Video in India.

In the upcoming special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, actor Emma Watson has revealed that she once contemplated quitting her role in the famous series.

Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the hit franchise opened up during the special cast reunion of Harry Potter. As the core cast members sat together to discuss their experiences during the filming of the eight movies, Emma Watson recalled how she began to feel "scared" and "lonely" at one point.

Director David Yates, who helmed Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix also recollected how Watson was unsure about coming back to do another Potter film.

While Watson was describing how she felt, co-actor Rupert Grint, who portrayed the role of Ronald Weasley in the franchise, was surprised at the revelation.

Grint said that he never spoke to Watson about quitting, however, he had similar moments where he shared the same feeling.

As reported by Digital Spy, Watson replied, "I think I was scared. I don’t know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point when you were like... This is kind of forever now.”

Grint revealed that he too felt the pressure of being in the hit franchise and contemplated how his life would be if he called it a day. He also said that he and Watson never discussed their feelings about quitting their roles. "I guess we were just kind of going through it at our own pace, and we were kind of in the moment at the time," he stated, adding that it didn't occur to him that other cast members could be experiencing the same.

Emma mentioned later that it was her fans that kept her going and motivated her to keep working. She saw that her fans genuinely wanted her to succeed, which pushed her to come back to the role.

Actor Tom Felton, who portrayed the role of Draco Malfoy said that he somehow spotted what Watson was going through at that time.

Felton said that while he had his cronies and Grint and Daniel Radcliffe had each other, Watson was younger and all by herself. He added, “People definitely forget what she took on and how gracefully she did it,” according to a a report by The Independent.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts airs on New Year's Day exclusively on Sky Max and streaming service HBO Max. The special will also be available on Amazon Prime Video in India. The feature-length special unites the cast and filmmakers of the franchise to celebrate its 20th anniversary.