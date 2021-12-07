3D artist designs Hogwarts Express from Harry Potter series; watch viral clip here

Iskander Utebayev, a 3D artist from Kazakhstan's Nur-Sultan, has brought the imaginary train to life. He posted a video of his recreation of the magical train, which went viral on social media

You don’t have to be a Potterhead to know about the Hogwarts Express. Now, the imaginary magical train from the Harry Potter world has come to life. A 3D artist from Kazakhstan recreated the Hogwarts Express and fulfilled his childhood dreams.

Iskander Utebayev, a 3D artist from Kazakhstan's Nur-Sultan, has brought the imaginary train to life. He posted a video of his recreation of the magical train, which went viral on social media. Utebayev has 1.2 million Instagram followers who unleashed their inner Harry Potter fan after watching the upgraded version of the Hogwarts Express.

Iskander Utebayev Instagram post reads, “Two decades of magic. Harry Potter 20th anniversary. My special design of The Hogwarts Express interior/electric locomotive with panoramic view. Magicverse.”

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 3.5 million views. The video of the Hogwarts Express is a visual treat for the fans around the globe.

People appreciated Utebayev’s effort and even requested him to design a Hogwarts letter.

This is not the only news that has sent the fans of the much-loved book and movie series into a tizzy.

Yesterday, the first-look teaser of the much-awaited Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts was revealed by HBO Max. This year marks two decades since the first Harry Potter film hit theatres in 2001.

In the teaser, different characters of Harry potter series can be seen receiving invitation letters wrapped in an envelope which is exactly like the letters sent to Hogwarts students.

Fans can see their favorite characters once again in the reunion. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton and Chris Columbus among others are in the list of attendees.

The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will follow the model of Friends reunion and there will not be any script.

The Harry Potter book and movie series were commercial success and loved by children across the globe. The magical series also helped Rowling become one of the most renowned and successful authors ever.

