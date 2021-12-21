This special reunion has been put together to mark and celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film in the franchise, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which was released in November 2001.

The much-awaited and anticipated trailer of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is out. After a prolonged wait, HBO Max dropped the trailer of the reunion on 20 December. The Harry Potter reunion will premiere on HBO Max on 1 January.

Fans who have been waiting for this upcoming special will watch actors including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson as well as filmmakers associated with the wizarding franchise reuniting on the screen. Watson, who played Hermione Granger will join Radcliffe and Grint, who played Harry Potter and Ron Weasley at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London.

In the trailer, all the three stars are seen sitting on the set of the Gryffindor common room, as they talk about their journey and the relationships they have made along the way. “There’s a strong bond that we’ll always have,” Grint is caught saying to Watson while holding her hand as she wipes a tear. “We’re family,” he ends saying.

Watch the trailer here:

In the rest of the trailer, fans will see other cast members greeting each other in the great hall set followed by a performance by an orchestra and a few other individual interviews.

Other than the three main lead actors, the reunion special also stars Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Weasley), and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), among others.

For the unversed, the main Harry Potter series concluded in the year 2011. Then in 2016, Warner Bros kick-started a spin-off prequel franchise with the film Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them. Later in 2018, a sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, was released by the makers for its ever-excited fans.

Meanwhile, in 2022, fans can watch the third installment, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in cinema halls.