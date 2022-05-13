Set in rural India, Panchayat brought to the mainstream much-awaited talents Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghuvir Yadav in pivotal roles.

Over the years, the demand for Panchayat has been a roaring voice from the audience. Amazon Prime Video recently announced the release of its second season on 20th May and, seems like the importance of Panchayat in today’s OTT world is still unparalleled. Internationally as well, an array of dark shows was releasing but there was a national ground in even the smaller pockets of the country that was glued to their screens to know what engineer-turned-Panchayat secretary Abhishek would do in Phulera. Panchayat 1 won over the critics, classes and the masses. When Amazon Prime Video announced its original Panchayat’s release on its service in 2020, it marked a shift of narratives amid the OTT world. It was soon after that with the pandemic ongoing, that Panchayat became a nationwide success and went onto break the pattern of dark, dystopian content with its slice of life, comedic storyline where everyone was emotionally residing in ‘Phulera’.

During these times, Panchayat finally came as a breath of fresh air amid chaos, breaking the clutter with its storyline. Amazon Prime Video's original Panchayat became a cult classic instantly and reminded us of Shahrukh Khan's Swadesh with the village of Phulera bringing smiles, uncertainties of life and yet a humorous ride for the audience. Panchayat Season 2 will have a global premiere on Prime Video on 20th May in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide. With the long wait for second season, this Panchayat is set to keep soaring as the most important show again in 2022 after 2020.

