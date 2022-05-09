Audience Favourite and Highly Popular Amazon Original Panchayat Returns with a New Season; Trailer Promises the Perfect Rollercoaster of Humour and Drama.

In what looks like a rollercoaster of emotions, drama and rural hullabaloo, Prime Video in association with The Viral Fever (TVF) today launched the much-awaited trailer of the second season of the popular comedy-drama, Panchayat. Following a stupendous first season, the second instalment delves deeper into the life at Phulera and the new challenges it brings for Abhishek, the engineer turned Panchayat secretary. Panchayat Season 2 will have a global premiere on Prime Video on 20th May in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Reflecting on the daily tribulations of village life, the trailer opens us to Abhishek’s growing camaraderie with Pradhan, Vikas, Prahlad and Manju Devi as the former begins to find his ground in Phulera. With newer issues plaguing the villagers, how will Abhishek manage to balance it all and let the right prevail? Peppered with a slice of life moments and ample doses of humour, Panchayat Season 2 promises to captivate audiences just like the first one.

Panchayat Season 2 will have a global premiere on Prime Video on 20th May in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide. Starring Jitendra Kumar, Raghuvir Yadav, and Neena Gupta among others, the series further strengthens the collaboration between Prime Video and The Viral Fever (TVF) post successful shows like Panchayat S1 and Hostel Daze S1-2.

