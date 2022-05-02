Prime Video's most loved comedy drama Panchayat is all set to return with a new season on 20th May.

Panchayat, an Amazon Original Series, will premiere its second season on May 20th. Jitendra Kumar, Raghuvir Yadav, and Neena Gupta will reprise their roles in the hugely successful comic drama directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. In its second season, the lighthearted comedy will accompany viewers on the humorous and tumultuous journey of Abhishek, an engineering graduate who works as the secretary of a panchayat office in Phulera.

Beginning with the first season, the story dives deeper into the relationship between Pradhan, Vikas, Prahlad, and Manju Devi, as well as Abhishek, who has established himself in Phulera's life. Team Panchayat is up against a new foe who is going to wreck havoc in their life as they traverse the complexity of the hamlet. Panchayat S2 is sure to strike a chord with viewers and keep them delighted throughout, thanks to its stellar performances and feel-good moments.

The series further strengthens the collaboration between Prime Video and The Viral Fever (TVF) post successful shows like Panchayat S1 and Hostel Daze S1-2. Panchayat S2 will have a global premiere on Prime Video on 20th May in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

