Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Geetha Govindam has topped the Andhra Pradesh/Nizam box office for the third consecutive weekend ending 2 September, comfortably holding off competition from new Telugu releases such as Naga Shaurya's Nartanasala and Sampath Nandi-directed Paperboy. In Tamil, Nayanthara-starrer Imaikka Nodigal has topped the opening weekend and has fetched the Lady Superstar her second Rs 10 crore plus debut following Kolamaavu Kokila, which released on 17 August.

Investigative thriller Imaikka Nodigal, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu has grossed Rs 12 crore in its opening weekend in Tamil Nadu, despite missing out on a complete four-day weekend due to last-minute financial setbacks battled by producer CJ Jayakumar of Cameo Films. The movie, which marks the onscreen debut of ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in the South, was slated to hit screens on 30 August However, the KDM (key delivery message) was not issued to theaters since Qube did not provide lab clearance letter because of the financial quagmire. The film has grossed Rs 2 crore in Tamil Nadu on Monday, taking the running total to Rs 14 crore in the state.

Following multi-fold negotiations between the producer, distributors and essential stakeholders from the project for nearly 12 hours, the KDM was issued for the film for the night show on 30 August. Imaikka Nodigal received excellent reviews from the public as well as the critics, who pointed out the runtime of 170 minutes as the only downside in the film, that also stars Atharvaa Murali and Raashi Khanna in prominent roles. The film grossed Rs 11 lakhs from Chennai alone, from the handful of shows screened on the night of 30 August.

With an excellent Rs 12 crore opening weekend, Imaikka Nodigal has outperformed Nayanthara's another holdover blockbuster Kolamaavu Kokila, which registered the highest opening ever for a heroine-led film in Kollywood with a whopping Rs 11.19 crore debut, despite the last-minute release hassle and the relatively low-key promos compared to CoCo. Anurag Kashyap's lethal performance as Rudra received rave reviews across the board. Filmmaker AR Murugadoss was also left in awe of Anurag's sterling performance.

@anuragkashyap72 Sirrrr...why are you still in Mumbai? It’s high time to come to chennai! What claps and whistles in the theatres for you! Tamil industry needs a villain like you! 🔥🔥 #ImaikkaaNodigal — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) September 1, 2018

In Kerala, Imaikka Nodigal pulled in a good revenue of Rs 1.75 crore in three days, with a theatrical share of Rs 75 lakhs. We have learned that Prakash Films, who released the movie in Kerala, acquired the rights for Rs 65 lakhs. Now, the film is already a hit in Kerala, considering a surplus of Rs 10 lakhs from the opening weekend itself.

Nayanthara also dominated the Chennai city box office for the weekend 31 August to 2 September, with Imaikka Nodigal and Kolamaavu Kokila occupying the first two spots in the chart, followed by 'Attakathi' Dinesh's Annanukku Jai and Radha Mohan directorial 60 Vayadu Maaniram at third and fourth positions respectively. Including the Thursday night show, Imaikkaa Nodigal raked in Rs 1.69 crore in Chennai from the opening weekend, dethroning Nayanthara's previous best performance of Kolamaavu Kokila, which took home earnings of Rs 1.53 crore in its debut in the city.

CoCo is still running in a few screens with the total gross amounting to Rs 27 crore from 17 days in Tamil Nadu. The Chennai city gross of the Nelson directorial stands at an impressive Rs 4.86 crore and is heading towards the Rs 5 crore mark. The other two releases, Annanukku Jai and 60 Vayadu Maaniram, earned only negligible numbers in the city despite receiving decent reviews.

In Telugu states, it's Geetha Govindam all the way in its third week while the new releases such as Paperboy and Nartanasala bi t the dust at the box office. Geetha Govindam, which stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, continues to set the cash registers ringing everywhere. Amassing a total gross of Rs 110 crore from 19 days, the worldwide theatrical share of the film is estimated to be a sensational Rs 61.5 crore, making it one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Tollywood.

The worldwide theatrical rights for the Parasuram-directed film were valued at Rs 15 crore. The movie has already earned four times as much, leaving everyone in the trade spellbound about the soaring box office stature of Deverakonda. In the US, Geetha Govindam has breached the $2.3 million mark and is currently the ninth highest grossing Telugu film of all time.