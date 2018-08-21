Kolamaavu Kokila tops opening weekend in Tamil Nadu with Rs 11 cr; Geetha Govindam declared a blockbuster

'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara's Kolamaavu Kokila topped the opening weekend box office in Tamil Nadu with an excellent three-day gross of Rs 11.19 cr, making it the highest ever opening for a heroine-centric film in Kollywood. The dark comedy directed by debutant Nelson and bankrolled by Lyca Productions hit the screens worldwide on 17 August and earned rave reviews from both the public as well as critics.

The innovative promotional videos from the film, which has a chartbuster soundtrack composed by Anirudh Ravichander, set the momentum for the project, which took home earnings of Rs 1.53 cr in Chennai city alone. For a woman-led movie, Kolamaavu Kokila dethroned the opening day record of Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie—which had earned Rs 37 lakh in Chennai on day one from both Tamil and Telugu versions combined—by pulling in a whopping Rs 43 lakh on Friday. Theaters across the city witnessed an increase in footfalls on Saturday and Sunday, which recorded Rs 53 lakh and Rs 62 lakh respectively.

The film, which features Saranya Ponvannan, Yogi Babu, and Aranthangi Nisha in pivotal roles, raked in Rs 3.47 cr on day one, followed by a haul of Rs 3.61 cr on Saturday and Rs 4.11 cr on Sunday. Superstar Rajinikanth, Sivakarthikeyan, and director Shankar were some of the high-profile celebrities who showered praise on the film.

On Sunday, the makers released the exquisitely shot promo video of the track 'Gun-In Kadhal' went viral in no time. The song, visualiSed by ace lensman Ravi Varman and directed and written by Vignesh ShivN, has clocked a whopping 3.1 million views in just 2 days. Filmmaker Karan Johar also shared the song video on his social media page, adding that he was tempted to watch the film.

Kolamaavu Kokila- An interesting, humorous, kudumba-crime drama.

Nayanthara-calm, effective n classy. Each character shines in its own way.Anirudh rocks with “Gun-in Kadhal” at the right places.Director Nelson surprises with a fresh approach.Well written and satisfying. — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) August 19, 2018

Got a surprise call ,The moment when Thalaivar @rajinikanth said " loved it , sirichu sirichu enjoyed it " ...Big moment for me and team #KolamaavuKokila Thank you sir🙏🙏feeling motivated 😊 #nayanthara @anirudhofficial @LycaProductions #coco #kolamaavukokilablockbuster — Nelson Dilipkumar (@Nelson_director) August 19, 2018

Tempted more to watch the current blockbuster frm south #KolamaavuKokila after watchin this uber cool Song video

Feat. #Nayanthara & @anirudhofficial

Shot by RaviVarman&directed by @VigneshShivN https://t.co/4L5WKGe6HG Congrats to the team @LycaProductions @Nelson_director — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 19, 2018

The blockbuster numbers for the opening weekend of Kolamaavu Kokila reiterate Nayanthara's star-power in the industry. The figures in various distribution territories are easily on par with some of the popular stars in Tamil cinema. Meanwhile, the other two Tamil releases Marainthirunthu Paarkum Marmam Enna and Odu Raja Odu, failed to grab enough attention amongst moviegoers and procured middling revenues at the ticket window.

Meanwhile, in the Telugu states, Vijay Deverakonda set the box-office on fire with impressive five-day extended opening weekend numbers of romantic comedy Geetha Govindam, which released worldwide on 15 August. The film, which has already been declared a blockbuster and stars Rashmika Mandanna as Vijay's love-interest, brought in a neat gross of Rs 53.6 cr in five days worldwide, with the worldwide share nearly at Rs 31.6 cr. The Parasuram-directed movie set an opening day record for a medium-sized Telugu film with a remarkable Rs 16.4 cr gross. The worldwide theatrical rights were valued at Rs 15 cr, and the movie registered a share of Rs 9.8 cr on day one itself.

Distributors in both the Telugu states are absolutely buoyed by the success of Geetha Govindam, which is produced by Bunny Vas under the banner of GA2 Pictures. The film capitalised on its opening day record by amassing an exceptional three-day weekend gross of Rs 34 cr.

The movie also earned extremely positive word-of-mouth from overseas audiences with an outstanding five-day foreign total of Rs 13.2 cr. Receiving a massive $1.5 million in the US, the film became Vijay Deverakonda's second project to breach the $1.5 million mark stateside after Arjun Reddy, which garnered a lifetime total of $1.77 million. Now, the film has become Deverakonda's third solo million dollar film after Pellichoopulu and Arjun Reddy. The makers are expecting the film to reach the $2 million mark in the US by the end of the second weekend. It's likely to finish in the all-time top ten Telugu grossers list in the US with its lifetime total.

Geetha Govindam ($202,266 [Australian dollars] from 32 locations) has surpassed the combined opening weekend figures ($192,306 [Australian dollars]) of Akshay Kumar’s Gold and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate in Australia. In TN, Geetha Govindam has collected a good revenue of Rs 3.35 cr in five days from 70 screens. Sakthivelan's Sakthi Film Factory released the film in the TN with a lot of special early morning shows on Independence Day.

Popular Tollywood actors such as Mega Star Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun heaped praise on the film,

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 12:47 PM