Imaikka Nodigal morning shows cancelled following dispute between producers, buyers of satellite, dubbing rights

Nayanthara’s much-delayed thriller Imaikka Nodigal, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu and produced by Cameo Films' CJ Jayakumar, was supposed to release today (30 August). But the morning and noon shows across Tamil Nadu were cancelled as “financial issues between producer and right holders” have not been settled.



The KDM (Key Delivery Message) to start digital screening in theatres has not been issued by the DSPs (Digital Service Providers) due to non-settlement of financial dues. The film has been plagued by financial issues and its release had been getting stalled for the last six months. For the last one week, talks were going on between the producer and his creditors, which many thought will sorted out the matter.



Last night (29 August), Gnanmuthu announced the long-awaited release on Twitter.

Finally!!!!!😍😍 A lot of people have put in some serious and honest efforts in making this film.. Hope you all love it as much as we loved making it😬😬 #Imaikkaanodigal is all yours from today!!! pic.twitter.com/0HChJc1NJF — Ajay Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) August 29, 2018

The buzz is that at the last minute, there was a court injunction against the release of the film. The producer had sold the Hindi dubbing and satellite rights to two different persons. The matter is now being sorted out and the film will hopefully release by the evening of 30 August. Meanwhile, Nayanthara who is on a role after the stupendous success of her Kolamavu Kokila, was depending a lot on Imaikka Nodigal, to take her to the next level of superstardom. Nayanthara’s boyfriend, director Vignesh Sivann, had tweeted in the film's support. Dear @AjayGnanamuthu u hav made a brilliant film bro! All ur hardships& pains gone thru so far will vanish in a jiffy tomo! ur patience&hard work wil be appreciated by all film lovers! Hope all issues get cleared n film releases on time tomo! GodBless #ImaikkaaNodigal #Nayanthara — Vignesh ShivN (@VigneshShivN) August 29, 2018

The film is getting rave reviews from the morning press show.



Updated Date: Aug 30, 2018 15:05 PM