Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Zahrah S Khan, Dhvani Bhanushali, Asees Kaur and Ash King won millions of hearts with their electrifying performances in IIFA ROCKS 2022.

On 3rd June, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi witnessed the grandeur, opulence and octane all on one stage at the spectacular IIFA Rocks 2022. A treat for music, fashion & entertainment lovers everywhere, Sportsbuzz.com IIFA Rocks Co-Presented by NEXA, IIFA ROCKS 2022 witnessed a breath-taking celebration comprising fun, glamour, delightful acts and surprises with mesmerizing performances all under one roof at the grandest celebration of Indian Cinema, the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA), in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences.

IIFA Rocks hosted by Farah Khan & Aparshakti Khurana with electrifying performances by Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Zahrah S Khan, Dhvani Bhanushali, Asees Kaur and Ash King. A musical spectacle befitting the largest film industry in the world, IIFA Rocks continues to be a platform showcasing musical talent with top-notch performances by music maestros of the industry.

Rounding out the 9 Categories are Cinematography, Screenplay, Dialogue, Editing, Choreography, Sound Design, Sound Mixing, Background Score and Special Effects (Visuals), the magical IIFA Rocks evening celebrated the very best of Indian Cinema with the highest level of achievement through the glamorous IIFA statuette with the felicitation of winners in the Technical Categories.

The event was held at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island. The Island is one of the world’s fastest-growing leisure and entertainment destinations, located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi. Home to magical adventures and awe-inspiring entertainment, as well as three globally renowned theme parks, outstanding motorsports, an award-winning golf venue and world-class hospitality services, Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island is a destination like nowhere else. Alongside the arena and Yas Bay, guests visiting Yas Island will also be able to enjoy a variety of experiences. From award-winning theme parks, the record-breaking CLYMB™️ Abu Dhabi, the capital’s largest mall, 160 dining options, a scenic beach and mangroves, luxurious hospitality stays and so much more, there’s a lot to explore!

Furthermore, IIFA is all set to thrill fans as it transforms to enter the Metaverse for a one-of-its-kind experience: IIFA METAVERSE. With Bollyverse, as its Official Metaverse Partner, a path-breaking IIFA experience is being created; all IIFA events will be covered on Bollyverse.

This year, IIFA will be broadcast exclusively on India’s No.1 premium Hindi entertainment channel, COLORS with a stunning line-up of star-studded programming.

Speaking about the partnership, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18 said, "IIFA is one of the most revered awards that celebrates Indian Cinema and its diverse talent on a global stage. We, at COLORS, are proud to continue our partnership with IIFA as it returns post the pandemic hiatus. We are delighted to bring to our viewers across the globe unlimited entertainment featuring Bollywood's biggest stars, spectacular performances and unforgettable moments."

