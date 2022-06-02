IIFA Awards 2022: Salman Khan, Farah Khan, Ananya Panday and many other stars talk about the grand event
Here's what Bollywood celebs and superstars have to say about IIFA Awards 2022.
The grandest celebration of Indian Cinema, the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA), in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, is all set to thrill fans with its22nd edition in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on June 3rd and 4th, 2022.
At a press conference held at Etihad Arena – Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, addressing the media were this year's hosts - Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Maniesh Paul, Farah Khan Kunder, Aparshakti Khurana and performers Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Sarah Ali Khan, Guru Randhawa, YoYo Honey Singh, Divya Khosla Kumar, Tanishk Bagchi, Neha Kakkar, Rockstar DSP, Dhvani Bhanushali, Asees
IIFA 2022 will kickstart the mega celebrations tomorrow – 3rd June 2022 with IIFA Rocks hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and Aparshakti Khurana and will feature performances by Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali
Speaking on the occasion, Salman Khan said, "It feels great to be a part of the IIFA Movement and I look forward to hosting the 22nd edition at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi - one of my personal favorites. I'm sure fans from all over the world are as excited as us and can’t wait for this mega event to take place that celebrates Indian Cinema globally."
Host of IIFA Rocks 2022, Farah Khan says, “IIFA is a genuine manifestation of a global phenomenon that not only celebrates the greatness of Indian cinema around the world but also provides a fantastic opportunity for the whole film industry. I am personally very thrilled to host the 22nd edition of IIFA Rocks at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this year and I am looking forward to having a great time.”
View this post on Instagram
IIFA Rocks 2022, Co-Host Aparshakti
IIFA is all set to thrill fans as it transforms to enter the Metaverse for a one-of-its-kind experience: IIFA METAVERSE. With Bollyverse, as its Official Metaverse Partner, a path-breaking IIFA experience is being created; all IIFA events will be covered on Bollyverse including IIFA Backstage, IIFA Green Carpet, Avatar Club, Talent Quest, VR Bar, After Party, Stage rehearsals and Touchdown as well as the much-awaited Awards Ceremony. IIFA Backstage gives you a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes action and all that it takes to bring this glamour-studded entertainment to the world. It will feature the stars getting ready, the make-up, the line-up and all the buzz behind the scenes. Then we take you to the action outside where the screams of excited fans, mesmerizing stars, and the shimmer of gorgeous regalia take the Green Carpet at this year’s celebration to a whole new level!
This year, IIFA will be broadcast exclusively on India's No.1 premium Hindi entertainment channel, COLORS with a stunning line-up of star-studded programming. For the digital-savvy viewers, the same will be available on India's leading content platform, JOSH
Speaking about the partnership, Nina Elavia Jaipu
