The biggest celebration of Indian cinema, the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA), returns with its 23rd edition to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on February 9th, 10th and 11th, 2023. As the countdown to the biggest celebration of Indian Cinema worldwide draws near, International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards announces its 12 Popular Category nominations

Rounding out the 12 Popular award Categories are Best Picture | Direction | Performance in a Leading Role (Female)| Performance in a Leading Role (Male) | Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) | Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) | Music Direction| Best Story (Original) | Best Story (Adapted) | Lyrics | Playback Singer (Female) | Playback Singer (Male). Global Voting goes LIVE on Tuesday, 27th December 2022 and is open to everyone on https://gvote2023.iifa.com/

The top picks for the Best Picture category are Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Darlings, Drishyam 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Vikram Vedha.

Nominations for the Direction category are Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Darlings, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Monica O My Darling, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

The nominees for Performance in a Leading Role (Female) are Yami Gautam Dhar (A Thursday), Tabu (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2), Alia Bhatt (Darlings), Shefali Shah (Darlings), Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

The nominees for Performance in a Leading Role (Male) are Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2), Abhishek A. Bachchan (Dasvi), Ajay Devgn (Drishyam 2), Rajkummar Rao (Monica O My Darling), Anupam Kher (The Kashmir Files), Hrithik Roshan (Vikram Vedha)

The nominees for Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) are Sheeba Chadha (Badhaai Do), Mouni Roy (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva), Nimrat Kaur (Dasvi), Tabu (Drishyam 2), Radhika Apte (Monica O My Darling)

The nominees for Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) are Abhishek Banerjee (Bhediya), Shah Rukh Khan (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva), Vijay Raaz (Gangubai Kathiawadi), Anil Kapoor (Jugjugg Jeeyo), Sikander Kher (Monica O My Darling)

The nominees for Music Direction are Pritam (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2), Pritam (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva), Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Gangubai Kathiawadi), Oaff and Savera (Gehraiyaan), Tanishk Bagchi, Pozy (Niranjan Dhar), Kanishk Seth and Vishal Shelke (Jugjugg Jeeyo)

The nominees for Playback Singer (Female) are Jonita Gandhi for the song Deva Deva (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva), Shreya Ghoshal for Rasiya (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva), Shreya Ghoshal for Jab Saiyaan (Gangubai Kathiawadi), Lothika for Doobey (Gehraiyaan), Kavita Seth for Rangi Sari – traditional/ folk song (Jugjugg Jeeyo)

The nominees for Playback Singer (Male) are Arijit Singh for Kesariya (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva), Arijit Singh for Deva Deva (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva), Mohit Chauhan for Gehraiyaan (reprise) (Gehraiyaan), Kanishk Seth for Rangi Sari – traditional/ folk song (Jugjugg Jeeyo), Aditya Rao for Behney Do (Rocketry: The Nambi Effect)

Furthermore, the nominees for Best Story (Original) are Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary for Badhaai Do, Ayan Mukherji for Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, R. Balki for Chup, Jasmeet K Reen and Parveez Shaikh for Darlings, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri for The Kashmir Files.

The nominees for Best Story (Adapted) are Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak for Drishyam 2, S.Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Yogesh Chandekar for Monica O My Darling, R.Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Pushkar, Gayatri and BA Fida for Vikram Vedha.

The nominees for Lyrics are Varun Grover for the song Atak Gaya Hai (Badhaai Do), Amitabh Bhattacharya for the song Kesariya (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva), A.M. Turaz for the song Jab Saiyaan (Gangubai Kathiawadi), Ankur Tewari for the song Gehraiyaan (Gehraiyaan), Raj Shekhar for the song Behney Do (Rocketry: The Nambi Effect)

The highly-anticipated event is being held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of immersive destinations and experiences. NEXA continues its partnership as the title sponsor for the seventh consecutive edition.

