Welcome to the Astraverse! A second chance to witness the power of love and light, and their fight against darkness. Disney+ Hotstar wields the power of the mighty astras with the digital premiere of this year’s biggest blockbuster – ‘Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva’. Viewers can live and relive the grand experience at their own comfort in a choice of their preferred language from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Releasing on November 4, 2022, the magnum opus is produced by Star Studios & Dharma Productions, and directed and written by Ayan Mukerji.

Explaining the distinct vision aspect of Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva, Alia Bhatt, said “When Ayan first shared his vision for Brahmāstra, I instinctively knew that this project would change the way we see and experience Indian Cinema! The ambition and scale of the film was unheard of and felt very fresh. I instantly knew that I wanted to be a part of it. But more importantly, be a part of something Indians all over the world could be proud of.”

Further explaining about her favorite sequence with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, said “It’s very difficult to pick one, but I think shooting ‘Kesariya’ in the beautiful city of Varanasi, will be one of my fondest and most cherished memories from the film!”

This never seen before visual spectacle is headlined by some of the finest actors across the Indian Film Industry such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, among others in a universe which is loved and praised by everyone.

Catch the path-breaking Ayan Mukerji-directorial, Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, streaming from November 4th onwards.

