IFFI 2019: Narcos actor Wagner Moura to present his directorial debut Marighella at film festival in Goa

Wagner Moura, best known for playing Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar in hit Netflix series Narcos, is set to attend the International Film Festival of India 2019 (IFFI).

The Brazilian actor, who is visiting the country in November for the film gala in Goa, will present his directorial debut Marighella in the debut competition category. Variety reports that the film was made on a budget of $4 million and chronicles the life of Carlos Marighella, a Brazillian politician and writer. Marighella theories revolved around overthrowing the military regime in Brazil.

According to a press release, Moura will also attend an In Conversation session, titled "The Magnificent Artist" where he will talk about his journey as an actor and a filmmaker.

The actor, whose credits also include the Elite Squad films and Elysium, will interact with budding filmmakers as part of the programme.

At the Golden Jubilee edition of IFFI, the jury for international competition has renowned names from across the globe like French filmmaker Robin Campillo who was also a member of the Cannes International Jury 2019, Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yang and Lynne Ramsay, who is one of the leading lights of young British cinema.

John Bailey, cinematographer and former President of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will chair the jury. Filmmaker Ramesh Sippy is a juror for the international competition too.

IFFI 2019 will screen close to 250 films from various countries and will run through 20-28 November.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 23, 2019 11:32:45 IST