IFFI 2019: Hellaro, Uyare to compete with five foreign language films for best debut feature award

FP Staff

Oct 20, 2019 16:27:54 IST

The 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on 20 October (Sunday) shared the list of the films competing for the award of the best debut feature film of a director.

National Award-winning film Hellaro, directed by Abhishek Shah, and Malayalam film Uyare by Manu Ashokan are the two Indian films competing for the award. Hellaro is also the opening film of Indian Panorama, this year.

Abou Leila, directed by Amin Sidi-Boumedine (Algeria); Romang by Lee Chang-geun (South Korea); Monsters by Marius Olteanu (Romania); My Name is Sara by Steven Oritt (USA); andEva Cool's Cleo have made it to Debut Competition this year.

Here is the announcement

The award carries Silver Peacock, a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 10,000,00 to be given to a feature film that reflects a new paradigm in motion pictures in terms of aesthetic, technique or technological innovation.

The festival will be held from 20-28 November  in Goa with close to 250 films from various countries to be screened at the premier movie extravaganza.

This year, Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Amitabh Bachchan's selected seven or eight films will be showcased at the movie gala.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 20, 2019 16:27:54 IST

