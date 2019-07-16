IFFI 2019: Prakash Javadekar says Academy president John Bailey to head international jury

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar chaired a steering committee meeting of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Panaji today. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also attended the meeting.

"This year the prestigious International Jury at IFFI will be headed by John Bailey, the President of Oscar Academy," Mr Javadekar told reporters after the meeting.

Goa: Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar chairs Steering Committee Meeting of International Film Festival of India (IFFI), in Panaji. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also present. pic.twitter.com/Z1FIJ15NH7 — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2019

He informed that Russia will be a partner in this edition and that there are plans to rope in private theatres in order to reach out to the masses.

The other committee members - directors Madhur Bhandarkar, Shaji N Karun, Rahul Rawail and Manju Borah, famous cinematographer Apurba Kishore Bir and Ravi Kottarakara, the owner of Kottarakara Films - were also present.

Subhash Ghai, Karan Johar, Feroz Abbas Khan and Siddharth Roy Kapur will be part of the film festival's steering committee, said Javadekar. "It’s golden jubilee of IFFI and this special film festival deserves to be celebrated with more substance joy and pride. I would be happy to contribute along with my colleagues in steering committee of IFFI 2019," Ghai said in a statement.

The upcoming edition of the film festival will celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. Javadekar said that there will be a business exhibition to showcase "latest film technologies" and an exhibit on Gandhi.

Started way back in 1952, the first-ever IFFI was organised by the Films Division, Government of India, with the patronage of the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru.

IFFI aims at providing a common platform to the cinemas across the world to project the excellence of the art of film making. This is India's most prestigious film extravaganza and is also the first international festival held in Asia. It will be held from 20 November to 28 November.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2019 14:36:41 IST