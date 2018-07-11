Narcos star Wagner Moura to star in Brian De Palma's upcoming project, Sweet Vengeance

Brazilian actor Wagner Moura, best known for playing drug lord Pablo Escobar in Netflix's Narcos, has been cast as the lead in Brian De Palma's Sweet Vengeance, reported Brazilian publication O Globo. De Palma had earlier said that the film's story is based on two real-life murder cases.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be produced by Rodrigo Teixeira's RT Features and is in pre-production at present. It will begin shooting in early 2019 in Montevideo, the capital of Uruguay, with production services from local banner Oriental Features.

De Palma is known for his films like Scarface, Dressed to Kill, Carlito’s Way, The Untouchables and the original Mission: Impossible.

The filmmaker also has thriller Domino, starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Carice van Houten and Guy Pearce, in the pipeline. He had recently announced a horror movie based on the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment cases, titled Predator.

Moura, 42, had apparently declined a part in Wonder Woman 2, due to scheduling clashes with his own directorial debut Marighella. The film is a biopic about the late Carlos Marighella, a politician, poet and guerrilla member who was assassinated in 1969 by Brazil's military coup dictatorship.

Moura gained international recognition after Jose Padilha's Elite Squad, after which he was cast in Neill Blomkamp's 2013 sci-fi film Elysium and eventually came to play Escobar.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 18:46 PM