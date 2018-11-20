IFFI 2018: Sonu Sood to dance, perform stunts as tribute to Bollywood's memorable action heroes

Sonu Sood will bring a touch of heroism to the opening ceremony of the 49th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) with a one-of-a-kind tribute to Bollywood's iconic action stars.

Sood will on 20 November perform on songs of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar among others. The act will also see Sood perform various stunts on stage.

He found the concept very unique. "Having learnt from these iconic action heroes all these years, I thought it's a great way to give them tribute by performing on their hit songs. It's not like the other dance performances as I will be executing some action stunts also on stage," Sood said in a statement to IANS.

Besides performing on chartbusters including Dabangg, Pratigya and Yamla Pagla Deewana, Sood will also act on various popular dialogues.

The actor told Mumbai Mirror that as he will be seen as the antagonist in Simmba, he wanted to use an element from a Rohit Shetty film. Sood shared that a dialogue and theme music from Singham has been incorporated in his act.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Nov 20, 2018 11:41 AM