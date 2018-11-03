You are here:

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 to go off air on 23 November; will be replaced by Ladies Special, Patiala Babes

Nov,03 2018 12:31:01 IST

Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is currently in its tenth season, will be airing its final episode on 23 November, reported The Times of India. It is going to be replaced by two shows from Sony, Ladies Special and Patiala Babes. 

Amitabh Bachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati season 10. Twitter/@ashokmistry

The current season, which started airing on 3 September, has had a short run, as like all other previous seasons. Several celebrity guests have made appearances in the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show, including Aamir Khan on 2 November.

Amitabh Bachchan has been associated with the show in the capacity of a host since its inception, except for its third edition, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. Modelled on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, Kaun Banega Crorepati premiered in July 2000.

After Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Sony's iconic show Ladies Special, which aired in 2009, will be making a comeback in the slot previously taken by KBC. The second season will be featuring Chhavi Pandey, Bijal Joshi, and Girija Oak in lead roles and will revolve around women who hail from different part of the country and how they develop a friendship.

On the other hand, Patiala Babes will chart the relationship of a mother and daughter and will mark the return of Jodha Akbar actress Paridhi Sharma on screen.

