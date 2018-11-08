Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan wrap shoot for Rohit Shetty's upcoming action comedy Simmba
Director Rohit Shetty has completed the shooting of his upcoming film Simmba -- a remake of the Telugu hit Temper.
On the last day of the schedule, the cast and crew including Rohit and actress Sara Ali Khan became emotional and penned the heartfelt posts on Instagram.
Thanking her "advisor" Rohit and co-actor Ranveer Singh, she wrote:
And that’s a picture wrap ❤️ Thank you so much @itsrohitshetty sir for all your warmth, patience, advice, direction, concern, compassion and lots more. Working with you has been a total blast! And @ranveersingh you truly are a star. Your energy is contagious, your passion is palpable and your positivity is incomparable. Seeing you two work with this laser sharp focus and undying dedication made me realise why and how you both are where you both are. I really thank my lucky stars that I could work with both of you! ✨ #simmba #gratitude #boss
While sharing a picture with Ranveer, Rohit praised him and said that no one else could have performed the role of Simmba better than him.
6th June 2018, Exactly 5 Months ago today, the journey of Simmba began and as this adventourous journey ends for our Simmba a.k.a. Sangram Bhalerao, I am filled with mixed emotions. Simmba being our first film together, was full of fun, laughters and unending memories. It's truly been wonderful knowing him as a person and as an actor who is honest hardworking and so passionate about his craft. I can vouch today that no-one else could have been a better Simmba than Ranveer Singh making Simmba (as my team says) My best film so far. When we started the film he was a young talented star for me But today as he performs his last shot for the film I know I've earned a Kid brother for life who is now set to embark upon a new beautiful journey with someone equally as charming and wonderful as him. I am proud to showoff today that my Simmba is marrying my Meenamma!!! I Wish them all the luck for a blissfully beautiful future together. @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone #simmba
Also, ahead of Ranveer and Deepika Padukone's wedding, Rohit wished the couple saying he is "proud to show off today that his Simmba (Ranveer) is marrying his Meenama (Deepika)".
Deepika worked with Rohit in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chennai Express in which she played the character of South Indian girl Meenama.
Simmba is slated to release on December 28.
Updated Date: Nov 08, 2018 10:19 AM