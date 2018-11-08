You are here:

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan wrap shoot for Rohit Shetty's upcoming action comedy Simmba

Indo-Asian News Service

November 08, 2018 10:19:01 IST

Director Rohit Shetty has completed the shooting of his upcoming film Simmba -- a remake of the Telugu hit Temper.

On the last day of the schedule, the cast and crew including Rohit and actress Sara Ali Khan became emotional and penned the heartfelt posts on Instagram.

Thanking her "advisor" Rohit and co-actor Ranveer Singh, she wrote:

While sharing a picture with Ranveer, Rohit praised him and said that no one else could have performed the role of Simmba better than him.


View this post on Instagram

6th June 2018, Exactly 5 Months ago today, the journey of Simmba began and as this adventourous journey ends for our Simmba a.k.a. Sangram Bhalerao, I am filled with mixed emotions. Simmba being our first film together, was full of fun, laughters and unending memories. It's truly been wonderful knowing him as a person and as an actor who is honest hardworking and so passionate about his craft. I can vouch today that no-one else could have been a better Simmba than Ranveer Singh making Simmba (as my team says) My best film so far. When we started the film he was a young talented star for me But today as he performs his last shot for the film I know I've earned a Kid brother for life who is now set to embark upon a new beautiful journey with someone equally as charming and wonderful as him. I am proud to showoff today that my Simmba is marrying my Meenamma!!! I Wish them all the luck for a blissfully beautiful future together. @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone #simmba

A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty) on

Also, ahead of Ranveer and Deepika Padukone's wedding, Rohit wished the couple saying he is "proud to show off today that his Simmba (Ranveer) is marrying his Meenama (Deepika)".

Deepika worked with Rohit in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chennai Express in which she played the character of South Indian girl Meenama.

Simmba is slated to release on December 28.

Updated Date: Nov 08, 2018 10:19 AM

tags: Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , Deepika Padukone , Ranveer Singh , Rohit Shetty , Sara Ali Khan , Simmba , temper

also see

Watch: Ranveer Singh shares behind-the-scenes video from Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop drama Simmba

Watch: Ranveer Singh shares behind-the-scenes video from Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop drama Simmba

Simmba: Golmaal cast to make special appearance in Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty's action comedy

Simmba: Golmaal cast to make special appearance in Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty's action comedy

Simmba: Arshad Warsi to make cameo in rehash of 'Aankh Maare' in Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan's film

Simmba: Arshad Warsi to make cameo in rehash of 'Aankh Maare' in Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan's film