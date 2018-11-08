You are here:

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan wrap shoot for Rohit Shetty's upcoming action comedy Simmba

Director Rohit Shetty has completed the shooting of his upcoming film Simmba -- a remake of the Telugu hit Temper.

On the last day of the schedule, the cast and crew including Rohit and actress Sara Ali Khan became emotional and penned the heartfelt posts on Instagram.

Thanking her "advisor" Rohit and co-actor Ranveer Singh, she wrote:

While sharing a picture with Ranveer, Rohit praised him and said that no one else could have performed the role of Simmba better than him.

Also, ahead of Ranveer and Deepika Padukone's wedding, Rohit wished the couple saying he is "proud to show off today that his Simmba (Ranveer) is marrying his Meenama (Deepika)".

Deepika worked with Rohit in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chennai Express in which she played the character of South Indian girl Meenama.

Simmba is slated to release on December 28.

Updated Date: Nov 08, 2018 10:19 AM