Idris Elba to produce, feature in indie drama Ghetto Cowboy, based on Greg Neri's novel of same name

Actor Idris Elba is all set to star in and produce the indie drama Ghetto Cowboy.

The film is an official adaptation of 2011 novel of the same name by author Greg Neri, a Deadline report stated.

To be directed by debutante Ricky Staub, the film follows a 15-year-old Cole who is forced to live with his estranged father Harp, played by Elba, in North Philadelphia, where, despite the surrounding poverty and violence, he discovers the redemptive world of urban horseback riding.

The screenplay has been penned by Staub along with Dan Walser.

Elba, who recently featured in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, will be producing the drama via his Green Door Pictures shingle, along with Jeff Waxman, Jen Madeloff, Sam Mercer, Tegan Jones and Walser.

Idris Elba, who is known for his works in HBO series The Wire, biographical film Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom and Thor franchise, made his directorial debut with Sundance film, Yardie. He will reportedly play the primary villain in Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs and Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

Further, there are rumours that suggest that Alba will be seen in the role of James Bond after Daniel Craig retires from the role that he despises.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 11:12 AM