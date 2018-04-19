Idris Elba to play struggling DJ and eternal bachelor in upcoming Netflix comedy series Turn Up Charlie

Idris Elba — star of TV shows such as Luther, The Wire, and The Office, and movies like American Gangster, Beasts of No Nation, Molly's Game, and all three Thor movies — will be seen in a new Netflix comedy series about a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor.

According to Variety, Idris Elba will star in and executive produce the upcoming Netflix comedy series titled Turn Up Charlie. The show will have Elba play the titular character of Charlie; a struggling DJ and an eternal bachelor who’s given a final chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a 'manny' to his famous best friend’s problem-child daughter. Production will begin this May in the U.K.

Turn Up Charlie will have eight half hour episodes, and is written by Laura Neal, Femi Oyeniran, and Victoria Asare-Archer. The series is being directed by Tristram Shapeero and Matt Lipsey.

According to Variety, Idris Elba is himself an accomplished DJ and has performed at festivals like Snowbombing, Glastonbury, Creamfields, and Elrow London. He was also a resident at Hi Ibiza across the summer season, performing with the Mambo Brothers. Here's a video of Idris Elba performing as a DJ.

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2018 13:32 PM