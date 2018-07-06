You are here:

Idris Elba to play villain in Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw also starring Dwayne Johnson

Hollywood actor Idris Elba will play the main villain in Fast and Furious spin-off titled Hobbs and Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

Deadpool 2 director David Leitch is on board to helm, with Johnson and Statham reprising their roles as special agent Luke Hobbs and criminal mastermind Deckard Shaw respectively, reports variety.com.

Fast and Furious architect Chris Morgan penned the script, with production set to commence in the fall of 2018. The film will see the often-at-odds pair teaming up.

Statham joined the series in the 2017 film The Fate of the Furious.

The Fate of the Furious is the eighth film in the Fast and the Furious franchise. It is the first of a final trilogy. Fast & Furious 9 and 10, starring Vin Diesel and Johnson, have also been announced.

Recently, The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby, who plays Princess Margaret, the sister of Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix original series, was also roped in to star in Hobbs and Shaw.

Elba previously appeared as Heimdall in Avengers: Infinity War and is currently shooting for Netflix comedy series Turn Up Charlie.

He also essayed the role of Nelson Mandela in the 2013 film Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

Hobbs and Shaw will hit the theatres on 26 July, 2019.

With inputs from agencies.

