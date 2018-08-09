Marvel fans discover previously unseen Captain Marvel Easter egg in Avengers: Infinity War

Following the digital release of Avengers: Infinity War, fans have chosen to dissect and analyse every single detail of the film. A Captain Marvel Easter egg was spotted by fans during the battle scene between members of Thanos' Black Order and the Avengers.

In the scene, Cull Obsidian and Ebony attack the city of New York in their search for the Time Stone, which is retaliated by Iron Man, Hulk, and Doctor Strange. Express.co.uk writes that in one shot, it appears as if the cloth around Cull Obsidian's waist had the same colour scheme of red, blue and gold as Captain Marvel's sash.

If the sash Thanos' minion wears indeed belongs to Captain Marvel, then this could have 'dire implications' for the upcoming Avengers installment as well as Captain Marvel's solo film, according to Express.co.uk

Captain Marvel will star Brie Larson as the titular superhero and is scheduled for release in 2019. Samuel L Jackson will once again be seen as Nick Fury with Ben Mendelsohn and Djimon Hounsou also part of the cast. The story will follow Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.

