Ranveer Singh-starrer '83 to clash with Vin Diesel's Fast and the Furious 9 on 10 April, 2020

Actor Ranveer Singh starrer '83 is set to release in 10 April, 2020.

A tweet from the official Twitter account of the film on 6 July read: "Bringing to you the greatest saga of success Indian cricket ever achieved. ‘83 will release on 10 April, 2020"

According to a report in Times of India, the Reliance Entertainment movie is being directed by Kabir Khan. Ranveer will be seen playing the role of of star cricketer Kapil Dev. However, with the new release date announced, it seems that the film may have a clash with another biggie at the Box Office. Vin Diesel's Fast and the Furious 9 is also slated to hit the screens on the same day.

Renowned trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on 5 July about the probable overlap of the two films' release, calling it an "interesting clash".

#Xclusiv: It's Ranveer Singh versus Vin Diesel... The makers of #1983, starring Ranveer and directed by Kabir Khan, have just announced the release date [10 April 2020]... Well, Vin Diesel's #FastAndFurious9 is also releasing on 10 April 2020 in India... Interesting clash! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 5, 2018

Ranveer had earlier told Indo-Asian News Service, "'83 is an incredible underdog story. It's an honour to be a part of one of the most incredible sporting stories of our nations history, the 1983 Cricket World Cup. We have the honour of telling this story and mortalising this on celluloid."

'83 follows how, under newly-appointed captain Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies in the final of the World Cup in 1983. It tracks the coming-of-age of not just a cricketing team, but of a young nation in the eyes of the world.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 11:09 AM