The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby to join Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham in Fast & Furious spin-off

FP Staff

Jul,04 2018 14:13:10 IST

The Crown star Vanessa Kirby is in final negotiations to join Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in the Fast & Furious spin-off titled Hobbs and Shaw.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, if the deal comes through, the 30-year-old actor, who became a fan favourite as Princess Margaret, sister of Queen Elizabeth II in the hit Netflix series, will star in Hobbs and Shaw.

Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret in the Netflix series The Crown.

The film will focus on the characters — Luke Hobbs (Johnson), a Diplomatic Security Service agent and Deckard Shaw (Statham), a criminal mastermind and an assassin.

Chris Morgan wrote the script, making it his sixth instalment in the franchise.

Deadpool 2 director David Leitch will helm the project. It will be produced by Original Films, alongside Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions partners, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia.

The Fast & Furious franchise has had seven installments with the eighth film The Fate of the Furious being the first of a final trilogy. Fast & Furious 9 and 10 starring Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson have also been announced.

Vanessa Kirby has previously appeared as Alicia Dewares, Sam Claflin's ex-girlfriend, in the romantic drama Me Before You, starring Claflin and Emilia Clarke.

Kirby will next be seen in Mission: Impossible — Fallout, starring Tom Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson.

Hobbs and Shaw is slated to be released on 26 July, 2019.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 14:34 PM

