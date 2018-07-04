You are here:

The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby to join Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham in Fast & Furious spin-off

The Crown star Vanessa Kirby is in final negotiations to join Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in the Fast & Furious spin-off titled Hobbs and Shaw.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, if the deal comes through, the 30-year-old actor, who became a fan favourite as Princess Margaret, sister of Queen Elizabeth II in the hit Netflix series, will star in Hobbs and Shaw.

The film will focus on the characters — Luke Hobbs (Johnson), a Diplomatic Security Service agent and Deckard Shaw (Statham), a criminal mastermind and an assassin.

Chris Morgan wrote the script, making it his sixth instalment in the franchise.

Deadpool 2 director David Leitch will helm the project. It will be produced by Original Films, alongside Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions partners, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia.

The Fast & Furious franchise has had seven installments with the eighth film The Fate of the Furious being the first of a final trilogy. Fast & Furious 9 and 10 starring Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson have also been announced.

Vanessa Kirby has previously appeared as Alicia Dewares, Sam Claflin's ex-girlfriend, in the romantic drama Me Before You, starring Claflin and Emilia Clarke.

Kirby will next be seen in Mission: Impossible — Fallout, starring Tom Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson.

Hobbs and Shaw is slated to be released on 26 July, 2019.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 14:34 PM