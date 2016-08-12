'I have trust issues with Hrithik Roshan​ since then. I will not eat anything he gives me.' Watch Ashutosh Gowariker and Pooja Hegde on The Firstpost Show

Director, producer, actor and writer, Ashutosh Gowariker has gifted Bollywood some of the most memorable movies. He is known for his movies that are set in humongous canvases with an opulent treatment to it.

Pooja Hegde was the Second Runners Up at Miss Universe India and she is making her Bollywood debut in the most grandest way possible with Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro starring Hrithik Roshan and her.

Both of them joined us on The Firstpost Show with Renil Abraham in a candid chat about their experience working on the movie, pranks on the set and played an exciting round of Rapid Fire each.

Here are a few snippets from the show:

Mr. Gowariker, the idea of Mohenjo Daro came to you 15 years ago during the making of Lagaan. Once it took shape, you had a really long filming period. What was the most challenging part?

"I would say straight away creating that world. Every aspect of the film was challenging because you have to imagine a lot with regards to architecture, with regards to property, with regards to costumes, sound, music, what kinda musical instruments, so every stage was a challenge, but an enjoyable challenge. It was great fun trying to mix fact and fiction."

Pooja, this is your Bollywood debut and quite a big one. It's natural to be nervous when you're being directed by Ashutosh Gowariker while you're paired with Hrithik Roshan. And while we're nervous is when we make silly stupid mistakes, what all did you do?

"What are the silly mistakes I did? I don't know, but it definitely was nerve wrecking. If you look at just my first shot which was my introduction shot, there were so many people on the set because it was this bazaar and I was like I don't wanna screw this up because everyone's watching."

After talking about how Pooja Hegde came on board as Chani in the movie, Hrithik Roshan pranking her on the set and about her steaming chemistry about the newly single and eligible Greek God, we went on to play an exciting round of Rapid Fire.

