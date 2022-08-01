Maharani is produced by Kangra Talkies and directed by Ravindra Gautam. Subhash Kapoor and Nandan Singh serve as showrunners and writers of the show.

In Season of Sony LIV's Maharani, Rani Bharti (Huma Qureshi) was thrust into the tumultuous realm of politics.

In season 2, she is set to reign and bring fair and transparent administration to the citizens of her state. But will she succeed, as every move matters in this game of chess? How many dots can you connect by watching the trailer?

Maharani 2 also features Sohum Shah (Bheema Bharti), Amit Sial (Naveen Kumar), Vineet Kumar (Gauri Shankar Pandey), Inaamulhaq (Parvez Alam), Kani Kasturi (Kaveri Sridharan), Anuja Sathe (Kriti Singh), Pramod Pathak (Mishra), and Neha Chouhan (Kalpana Kaul).

The second season seems to be more fierce and fascinating in its story-telling. To play the character of Bheema Bharti, Sohum Shah went the extra mile and worked on the nuances of his character. He also underwent a physical transformation, gained extra pounds, and grew a mustache to look the part.

In the second season of Maharani, Sohum will be seen reviving the powerful yet complex character. He will start shooting for the show in Bhopal this month. “Sohum has been and will be hopping cities with tight shoot schedules and work commitments. He will start the shoot for Maharani 2 in Bhopal, from 17th December. After Bhopal, Sohum will also be traveling to 3 other locations for the show, details of which are kept under wraps for now," a source says.

The web series saw Huma Qureshi playing the leading lady and she too nailed it with her power-packed performance.

Apart from the successful series, Sohum Shah also has Reema Kagti’s Fallen.

