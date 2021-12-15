Sohum Shah now revives the powerful yet complex character in the second season of Maharani, as he starts shooting for the show in Bhopal this month.

Sohum Shah made headlines with his much-talked-about series Maharani that revolved around politics in Bihar. The sensitive subject is one many shy away from but not Sohum, who’s consistently chosen to pick riveting and envelope-pushing content. The actor who rose to fame with Tumbadd is now all set to start shooting for Maharani 2.

To play the character of Bheema Bharti, the actor went the extra mile and worked on the nuances of his character. He also underwent a physical transformation, gained extra pounds, and grew a mustache to look the part.

In the second season of Maharani, Sohum will be seen reviving the powerful yet complex character. He will start shooting for the show in Bhopal this month. “Sohum has been and will be hopping cities with tight shoot schedules and work commitments. He will start the shoot for Maharani 2 in Bhopal, from 17th December. After Bhopal, Sohum will also be traveling to 3 other locations for the show, details of which are kept under wraps for now," a source says.

The web series saw Huma Qureshi playing the leading lady and she too nailed it with her power-packed performance.

Apart from the successful series, Sohum Shah also has Reema Kagti’s Fallen.