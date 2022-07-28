In a decade-long career, Qureshi has taken on many different roles and proved her prowess in different genres. She also entered the OTT space in 2019 with the dystopian drama Leila. Some of her notable works include Jolly LLB 2, Badlapur, Dedh Ishqiya and Army of the Dead, among others.

Actress Huma Qureshi turns a year older today. Born as Huma Saleem Qureshi to restaurateur Saleem Qureshi in New Delhi, she started her acting career in 2012 with Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur. Since then, the actor has never looked back.

In a decade-long career, Qureshi has taken on many different roles and proved her prowess in different genres. She also entered the OTT space in 2019 with the dystopian drama Leila. Some of her notable works include Jolly LLB 2, Badlapur, Dedh Ishqiya and Army of the Dead, among others. The actress also has a couple of projects lined up for release including Monica O My Darling with Rajkummar Rao and Double XL with Sonakshi Sinha.

On Huma Qureshi's birthday, here is a sneak peek into her Instagram gallery:

Qureshi looks stunning in a white top and blue pants. Keeping in the casual chic aesthetic, the actress paired her outfit with sneakers and kept her hair loose.

The Leila star's recent selfie gave us some cool eye makeup goals. She posted the photo with a caption about waiting for sunny days.

On the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, Huma Qureshi shared a picture of herself in a traditional outfit. Qureshi can be seen wearing an all-white ensemble with matching accessories.

Mohsina, aka, Huma Qureshi looks scintillating in a red dress. With a side slit and plunging neckline, Huma opted for a necklace to finish off an otherwise minimal look.

The actress welcomed her birthday month with these stunning pictures from her shoot. She can be seen wearing a white bodysuit with a long overcoat. She completed the look by adding golden earrings.

Huma Qureshi once again slays in a red dress in this image. With her hair tied back neatly, she added golden-coloured earrings to complete her look.

