Ever since Hugh Jackman made his last appearance as the ‘Wolverine’ in the film Logan, back in 2017, fans have been missing one of their favourite MCU characters onscreen. However, now, in a big surprise announcement for Wolverine fans, none other than Ryan Reynolds has taken the entire internet by storm as the actor announced the return of Wolverine in his upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Deadpool 3. Yes, you heard it right! Hugh’s major comeback as Wolverine has been officially confirmed and fans can’t keep calm.

Taking to his social media handles, the Deadpool actor while sharing a video explained the absence of Deadpool from the Marvel Studios panel at the D23 Expo a few weeks back following which he quipped that he had “nothing” planned for the film till then.

Later, revealing the surprise element, the video shows Hugh walking across the room as Ryan asks if he intends to play Wolverine for one more time. Announcing his confirmation, Hugh replied in agreement and said, “Yeah, sure, Ryan.”

Watch the video here:

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022



Following this, the song, ‘I Will Always Love You’ by Whitney Houston in a modified version ‘I Will Always Love Hugh’ started playing in the background along with the final Deadpool graphic showing ‘Wolverine’s claws’ over it.

The news has already taken over the internet and fans have been going frenzy over the return of Wolverine one more time. The video has also gone viral and has been viewed over 21 million times. Many took to the comment section to shower their love for the duo.

Check some reactions:

AYOOOOO THAT CASUAL HUGH JACKMAN DROP — Anton Kosyuga😎 (@ak47YT) September 27, 2022

I literally just screamed and started crying and now my cat is hiding from me 😂😭😂🎉🎉 — A BiPolar BiSexual (@Just_Lex_IsFine) September 27, 2022

Glad to have you back king — wargghhh (@wargghhhh) September 27, 2022

WELCOME HOME! — David Krepps (@dnk900) September 27, 2022

Let’s do it Hugh, I’m so stocked!!! — Vox Noctis (@AVoxNoctis) September 27, 2022



Deadpool 3 release

Slated to release on 6th September 2024, Deadpool 3 is already in the news for its new addition. It is pertinent to note that the film will be directed by Shawn Levy and Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick will return to write the third instalment as well.

Speaking about Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, the two have a long superhero history together. The Deadpool actor had also appeared in the 2009 film, “X-Men Origins: Wolverine“, however, without his red-and-black look.

