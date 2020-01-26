Deadpool writer says third instalment of comic book series under Disney will be R-rated

As Disney-Fox's merger became official, it gave the studio rights to characters associated with Fantastic Four and the X-Men, including Deadpool. Disney had acquired 20th Century Fox for $71.3 million in March 2019. Fans were concerned whether the acquisition would impact the fate of Deadpool.

The unconventional, foul-mouthed Marvel superhero, who saw two R-rated films as well as a PG-rated version of Deadpool 2. The first two features were able to collectively mint more than a $1 billion worldwide, becoming the highest earning X-Men films of all time. Fans have feared that Deadpool 3 could see the masked superhero lose his edge after being brought into the Disney fold.

The film's writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick assured that Deadpool 3 will still be R-rated. "Absolutely, because I don't think it'll be under the Disney banner. Like, I don't think when you go to Deadpool 3, there's going to be a Magic Castle that appears. I think it's going to be under the Fox banner, so yes," Reese told Screen Rant.

Disney CEO Bob Iger had also previously said that the studio had no intention of turning Deadpool into a PG-13 character. Iger added that the company would ensure that it is carefully branding R-rated films so that its consumers do not get confused with the sudden shift. Similarly, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had indicate that he intended to make no modifications to the franchise.

Ryan Reynolds, who stars in and is the producer of the film, had confirmed in December that the third part is currently in the making, writes Comicbook.com. The makers are yet to reveal cast details and the release date for Deadpool 3.

Fabian Nicieza and Rob Liefeld co-created the Merc With a Mouth, which made its first comic book appearance in 1991.

Updated Date: Jan 26, 2020 11:59:47 IST