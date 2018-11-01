You are here:

Hugh Grant joins cast of Guy Ritchie's Toff Guys, also starring Henry Golding, Kate Beckinsale

Hugh Grant has boarded the cast of filmmaker Guy Ritchie's next, Toff Guys.

The 58-year-old actor, who most recently featured in BBC One series A Very English Scandal, joins Matthew McConaughey, Crazy Rich Asian breakout star Henry Golding and Kate Beckinsale in the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, set around the modern marijuana industry, follows a British drug lord attempting to cash out on his highly profitable empire by selling it off to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires.

Grant will be playing Fletcher, a British tabloid reporter, writes Empire.

Ritchie, who is currently directing the upcoming live-action take on Aladdin with Will Smith as Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, has penned the script along with Marn Davies and Ivan Atkinson.

Besides, the BBC drama, Grant was also a part of the live-action Paddington 2. He has won a BAFTA and a Golden Globe for his performance in Four Weddings and a Funeral. Deadline writes that his films have earned almost $3 billion at the global box office.

The film is set to start shooting later this year in the England.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Nov 01, 2018 12:08 PM