Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 inspires Maharashtra govt to start Super 50 scheme for tribal students

The Maharashtra government seems to have taken a cue from the famed ‘Super 30’ classes of mathematician and academician Anand Kumar, who inspired actor Hrithik Roshan’s recent Hindi film. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 traces the journey of Anand Kumar who coaches 30 underprivileged students to ace the entrance exams of the coveted Indian Institute Technology (IIT) institutes.

Taking inspiration from the initiative, the state has selected a 'Super 50' group of tribal students, who have cleared their SSC exams and are seeking admissions to medical and engineering streams. The candidates will be trained by a private institute to face competitive entrance exams of IIT, NEET and JEE.

“The aim is to get these students into renowned engineering and medical institutions of the country. We held a selection exam for all tribal students in Maharashtra who finished their 10th standard in 2019,” a state government official associated with the project said to The Print.

Speaking about the initiative, Hrithik Roshan told Deccan Chronicle, “It really made my day to know about the government’s initiative of providing special coaching to a group of 50 tribal students who have passed the SSC exams. Nothing is more validating than this for an actor. I feel immensely grateful that our film, Super 30, has touched so many people in ways like this.”

The scheme is open to all tribal students enrolled in the state government’s 491 ashramshalas (tribal schools), 25 Eklavya residential ashramshalas started under the Centre’s Eklavya Model Residential Schools scheme, and 11 English medium ashramshalas, reports The Print.

Super 30, which was released on 12 July, has rightly appealed to the masses, even crossing the Rs.100 crore box-office milestone and was also declared tax-free in the states of Maharashta, Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi.

Updated Date: Aug 05, 2019 15:52:59 IST